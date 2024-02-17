Kamal Nath LIVE News: The politics of Madhya Pradesh remains heated up on Saturday amid speculations around senior Congress leader Kamal Nath joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath. Kamal Nath is in Delhi and will reportedly meet the BJP leaders while his son Nakul Nath has removed Congress from his X bio.
Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders dismissed the reports and claimed that Kamal Nath has been part of the party since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and he can never leave Congress. Congress President Jitu Patwari even called him the third son of Indira Gandhi.
"For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been working with the party for the last 7 years as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress govt in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership and ideology...the news that's speculating is baseless...can you imagine Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress? Can't think about something like that even in dreams..." Jitu Patwari said.
"Three things work in politics- respect, insult and self-respect, when these are hurt a person changes his decisions...When such a top politician who has done a lot for Congress and the nation in the last 45 years, thinks of moving away from his party, then all three factors work behind it. No decision has been taken that Kamal Nath ji is going, right there is just speculation..." Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said.
Verma is considered loyal to Kamal Nath and is expected to move to BJP with former MP Chief Minster.
Amid speculations around Kamal Nath resigning from Congress and joining the BJP, the former Madhya Pradesh CM is in Delhi and as per sources will meet senior BJP leaders.
