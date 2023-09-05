Former MP CM Kamal Nath criticizes Amit Shah and BJP for staying silent on the desecration of a Hanuman statue in Gujarat.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday for his silence regarding the recent desecration of the Hanuman statue in Botad, Gujarat, which occurred earlier this week.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving for an election tour in Madhya Pradesh today (Tuesday), the worship day of Lord Bajrangbali. The idol of Lord Bajrangbali was vandalized in the Botad district of Gujarat. The Deity of God has been smeared with soot. This is the same Hanuman temple that you inaugurated in April. Four days have passed since the incident, but till now you have not uttered a word from your mouth," wrote Kamal Nath on X.

As reported by ANI, the former MP Chief Minister further questioned Amit Shah and the BJP and said, "Being a Hanuman devotee I ask you, After all, what is the selfishness, for which you and your party are keeping silent on such a big insult to faith."

"When the controversy was arising due to the wrong portrayal of Hanuman ji, why did the BJP government not act in time? Is the BJP government of the state not responsible for the insult of Hanuman ji? After failing to protect the statue of Bajrangbali, who blesses the whole world, with what mouth are you seeking election blessings from the people of Madhya Pradesh," he questioned further.

"Due to this anti-religious behaviour, the people of Madhya Pradesh are not planning for public blessings but for public condemnation," said Kamal Nath further.

Earlier on September 2, a contentious situation arose surrounding a 'mural' within the Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Temple located in Salangpur, Gujarat. This artwork depicted Lord Hanuman bowing before Sahajanand Swami of the Swami Narayan sect.

Expressing firm disapproval of this portrayal, Mahant and Maha Madleshwar of the Bhimnath Mahadev Temple, Ashutosh Giri Bapu, demanded the immediate removal of the said 'mural' from the temple premises, ANI reported.

Due to the controversy surrounding the mural, a gathering of 100 saints is scheduled to convene in Libdi in the near future, and an assembly of 3000 saints is also being organized at the Bhimnath temple.

The Mahant said, "We expect the 'Swaminarayan sect' to use proper depictions, otherwise we know how to do it very well."

He further said if needed 5000 saints and sages would gather in the temple, and indulge in activities, including fasting.

The temple falls under the jurisdiction of the Vadtal Gadi within the Swaminarayan sect.

(With inputs from ANI)