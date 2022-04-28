Kamal Nath quits as Leader of Opposition in MP, Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dr Govind Singh has been appointed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, and therefore the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also accepted Nath's resignation, according to reports.
Dr Govind Singh, a senior Congress leader and MLA from Lahar constituency in Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, and therefore the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
In a letter dated 28 April, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Nath saying, "This is to inform you that Hon'ble Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh."
"Hon'ble Congress President has also approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh," Venugopal said.