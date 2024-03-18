Active Stocks
Kamal Nath’s close aide Syed Zafar joins BJP, several Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders follow suit

Livemint

Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said Syed Zafar was not holding any post in the party at present.

MP Congress general secretary Maneesha Dubey also recently joined the BJP. (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO/Representative image) (HT_PRINT)Premium
MP Congress general secretary Maneesha Dubey also recently joined the BJP. (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO/Representative image) (HT_PRINT)

In a setback to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Kamal Nath's close associate Syed Zafar joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

With the schedule out for Lok Sabha elections 2024, former Congress spokesperson Syed Zafar joined the saffron party in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party’s state head VD Sharma.

Zafar was considered a close associate of Congress veteran Kamal Nath. According to his X profile, he was currently holding the post of MP Congress general secretary.

ALSO READ: MK Stalin labels electoral bonds ‘BJP's white-collar corruption,’ yet corruption finds shelter in DMK's ‘hefty’ fund

Apart from this, the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) state in-charge Ramsakha Verma also joined the BJP.

However, state Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said Zafar was not holding any post in the party at present.

In early March, speculations were rife that Nath might switch over to the BJP. But he later refuted such reports, referring to them as the 'creation of media'.

Others who joined the BJP include MP Congress general secretary Maneesha Dubey, a BJP spokesperson informed.

Also, former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, former MP from Dhar Lok Sabha seat Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, and several other Congress leaders joined the BJP in March.

With agency inputs.

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 04:19 PM IST
