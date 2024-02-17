The political landscape of Madhya Pradesh is undergoing some serious churning as senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is expected to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The MP Congress has decided to stay optimistic and dismissed all such possibilities, but Kamal Nath is already in Delhi and will likely have a meeting with BJP's leadership. Amid suspense, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha took a jibe at BJP for inducting a number of Congress leaders and said ‘India has become BJP mukt Bharat.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamal Nath LIVE News: Former MP CM to join BJP? Indira Gandhi's 'third son' refuses to deny switch to BJP “Congress ( Nehru ) vs Congress ( Modi ) in 2024. I like this. In the process, India has become BJP Mukt Bharat," Sanjay Jha said amid speculations around Kamal Nath joining the BJP.

In case Kamal Nath switches to the BJP, he will join a number of big Congress leaders to go with the saffron party in recent days. Just days ago, Congress received a fresh jolt in Maharashtra where former CM Ashok Chavan joined the BJP in Mumbai and got himself in the race to the Upper House of Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, prominent Muslim leader Baba Siddique left the grand old party to join the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In January, Congress lost its face in Mumbai as senior leader Milind Deora decided to join the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

The back-to-back setbacks for Congress come at a time when the party is struggling to lead the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Congress looks clueless Interestingly, the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress seems clueless about the intentions of Kamal Nath, who is expected to take a number of MLAs with him to the BJP. Earlier today, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath also removed Congress from his X bio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been working with the party for the last 7 years as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress govt in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership and ideology...the news that's speculating is baseless...can you imagine Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress? Can't think about something like that even in dreams..." MP Congress President Jitu Patwari said.

Another senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thinks Kamal Nath is in Chhindwara and said the former CM is very close to the Gandhi family and cannot think about leaving Congress.

"...I had a conversation with Kamal Nath ji last night. He is in Chhindwara. He is the person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family...You cannot expect that person to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families..." Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

