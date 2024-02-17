 Kamal Nath 'unhappy' with Congress, feels party now being run by likes of...: Report | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Kamal Nath 'unhappy' with Congress, feels party now being run by likes of...: Report
BackBack

Kamal Nath 'unhappy' with Congress, feels party now being run by likes of...: Report

 Livemint

Madhya Pradesh politics: According to a report, Congress leader Kamal Nath has not resigned from the party yet, but have conveyed his “unhappiness to the Congress leadership”.

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath may switch to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, sources said. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath may switch to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, sources said. (HT_PRINT)

Kamal Nath, a Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, has not resigned from the party yet. However, Nath is "unhappy with what is happening" at the party and feels that it isn't the same organisation that he had joined over four decades ago, sources told NDTV on Saturday. The comments came amid speculation about the former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief ditching the Congress and switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Follow LIVE Updates on Madhya Pradesh politics here

According to the report, Kamal Nath conveyed his “unhappiness to the Congress leadership". "He feels that Rahul Gandhi is busy with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the party is now being run by the likes of senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala," sources told NDTV.

Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Saturday, reportedly to meet the BJP leadership there. Sources told NDTV that Kamal Nath has not met Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "and has only heard leaders like BJP Madhya Pradesh President VD Sharma saying that he is welcome to join the BJP".

As per the sources, Kamal Nath cited people in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara saying that they want him to "join the BJP to fast-track development". They added, "...the senior Congress leader has said that the matter is under his consideration." Kamal Nath has been an MP from Chhindwara for nine times.

Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is the MP from Chhindwara, might also join the BJP. On Saturday, Nakul Nath reportedly changed his bio and removed “Congress" from it, fueling the speculations.  The sources, however, claimed Kamal Nath said his son never had the party's name in his bio to begin with.

Several reports also claimed that around 10-11 Congress leaders may also switch parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

As he reached Delhi on Saturday, Kamal Nath asked the media to not get excited and said he would inform if something like that happens. "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that...," he said.

Amid the buzz, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "...He (Kamal Nath) has always stood with the ideology of Congress...Indira Gandhi used to consider him as her third son."

"For the past seven years, he has been working as MP Congress chief, all the party workers have worked hard to make him the CM...Kamal Nath is not like Scindia. Kamal Nath is a Congress leader by ideology. He will never change his party for positions...even such a thought that he will leave is wrong," Jitu Patwari said.

ALSO READ: Kamal Nath out, Jitu Patwari appointed as new Madhya Pradesh Congress chief

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, a close aide of Kamal Nath who reportedly changed his bio on social media on Saturday, said, “Three things work in politics - respect, insult and self-respect, when these are hurt a person changes his decisions...When such a top politician who has done a lot for Congress and the nation in the last 45 years, thinks of moving away from his party, then all three factors work behind it. No decision has been taken that Kamal Nath ji is going, right there is just speculation..."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Feb 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App