Kamal Nath 'unhappy' with Congress, feels party now being run by likes of...: Report
Madhya Pradesh politics: According to a report, Congress leader Kamal Nath has not resigned from the party yet, but have conveyed his “unhappiness to the Congress leadership”.
Kamal Nath, a Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, has not resigned from the party yet. However, Nath is "unhappy with what is happening" at the party and feels that it isn't the same organisation that he had joined over four decades ago, sources told NDTV on Saturday. The comments came amid speculation about the former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief ditching the Congress and switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).