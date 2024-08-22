Who could serve in Harris’s cabinet?

As vice president, Harris has built relationships with chief executives and other business leaders, holding regular private dinners with executives at her Naval Observatory residence. She may choose to bring some of those executives into her administration, though advisers said she hasn’t made any decisions. Wall Street financier Blair Effron, co-founder of investment bank Centerview Partners, has been discussed by Democrats as a potential candidate for Treasury or Commerce secretary. Harris is also close to former tech CEO Charles Phillips, co-chair of the Black Economic Alliance; Microsoft President Brad Smith; and former American Express CEO Ken Chenault. Chenault spoke at this week’s convention, prompting speculation that he could be in line for a top job in her administration.