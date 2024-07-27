Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections; says will ‘earn every vote’

  • US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the papers, officially declaring herself as a US presidential candidate and expressed her faith in her ‘people powered campaign’

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published27 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Kamala Harris news: US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Saturday, July 27, signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US Presidential Elections, due on November 5.

Presently a US presidential candidate, Kamala Harris claimed that she will work hard to ‘earn' every vote. She expects her ‘people-powered campaign’ in the upcoming elections.

"Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States.

I will work hard to earn every vote.

And in November, our people-powered campaign will win," Kamala Harris posted on the social media platform X.

Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris

Barack Obama, and former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, endorsed Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate. On Friday, Barack Obama said that he and Michelle had called their “friend Kamala Harris,” to tell her that “ she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support.”

Barack Obama posted a video of the same, on his X account.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had also endorsed Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee, after he stepped down from the elections.

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, all meet Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

 

According to reports by Fox News, Donald Trump welcomed the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago. During his meeting, Trump said that his likely opponent Kamala Harris was ‘worse’ when it comes to matters of the Middle East. The former US President also claimed that a Third World War would be prevented only if he wins the elections.

Just a day before Trump's meeting with Netanyahu, Kamala Harris, and had met the Israeli Prime Minister on Thursday. However, according to the Axios, the Democratic nominee's condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza, left Netanyahu upset. Harris's mention of “dire humanitarian situation” in Gaza irked Netanyahu, an official told Axios.

 

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST
