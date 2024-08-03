Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Kamala Harris preps for US poll debate, says Donald Trump is ‘scared’ to attend: ‘Will be there on Sept 10…’

Donald Trump proposed a debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4. The Harris campaign has responded by saying that Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.

The possibility of a Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate dwindled this week as the two sides failed to agree on a date and location for the face-off. Democrats insisted that the former POTUS is running ‘scared’ as he proposed a fresh date and venue for the debate in an overnight post.

“It’s interesting how ‘any time, any place’ becomes ‘one specific time, one specific safe space’. I’ll be there on September 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there," the Democratic candidate wrote on X.

The Harris campaign also claimed that Trump was “running scared and trying to back out of the debate". The Republican leader suggested early on Saturday that the debate be held on Fox news in less than 24 hours before a live audience. The proposal to confront Harris on a network that has long supported him appeared to be the latest Trump effort to recapture the initiative in a campaign that had been entirely focused on a rematch against 81-year-old Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)

