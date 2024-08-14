Kamala Harris’s economic team and agenda start to take shape
Andrew Restuccia , Tarini Parti , Emily Glazer , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Aug 2024, 02:52 PM IST
SummaryThe Democratic nominee is seeking to differentiate herself from President Biden even as she amplifies many of his policy proposals.
WASHINGTON—Shortly after President Biden announced his decision to drop out of the race, an informal group of economic advisers began quietly discussing how to best articulate Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic vision. Their challenge: differentiating the candidate from her unpopular boss without abandoning his policies.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less