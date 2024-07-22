Kamala Harris says ’honoured by Joe Biden’s endorsement, pledges to secure victory over Donald Trump’

  • Kamala Harris pledged that she would do anything in her power to unite the Democratic party, and called upon all Americans to defeat Donald Trump at 2024 US Presidential Elections

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Jul 2024, 07:54 AM IST
U.S President Joe Biden endorsed vice president Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee after stepping down from the elections
U.S President Joe Biden endorsed vice president Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee after stepping down from the elections(REUTERS)

United States Vice President Kamala Harris said she was honoured to receive President Joe Biden's endorsement on July 21, after Biden decided to step down as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 US Presidential Elections. 

Kamala Harris also expressed that she ‘intended to earn and win the nomination’. “ I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement, and I intend to earn and win this nomination,” said Harris on July 22 in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Also Read | US Election: Two hours after Biden endorsement, Trump leads 65-29 against Harris

Biden said that it was in the best interest of his party and the country for him to stand down.

With around three months left for the US elections, Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race comes amid doubts about his fitness for office, after a disastrous US Presidential debate with Donald Trump.

Also Read | ‘Will be even WORSE…,’ Team Donald Trump as Joe Biden exits Presidential race

Only four days before Sunday's announcement, Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Vice President Kamala Harris further thanked Joe Biden for his service.“ On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and his decades of service to our country,” she wrote on X.

Earlier, the US presidential candidate pledged that she would do anything in her power to unite the Democratic party and called upon all Americans to unite and defeat Donald Trump.

Also Read | Joe Biden steps back from US presidential race | Top 10 updates

“ I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now,” Kamala Harris posted on X.

Harris called for support from the citizens of America and requested donations. “If you’re with me, add a donation right now,” said Kamala Harris at the end of her post.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 07:54 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsKamala Harris says ’honoured by Joe Biden’s endorsement, pledges to secure victory over Donald Trump’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.000.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      74,485.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue