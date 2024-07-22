United States Vice President Kamala Harris said she was honoured to receive President Joe Biden's endorsement on July 21, after Biden decided to step down as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 US Presidential Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamala Harris also expressed that she ‘intended to earn and win the nomination’. “ I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement, and I intend to earn and win this nomination," said Harris on July 22 in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic Party's new nominee.

Biden said that it was in the best interest of his party and the country for him to stand down.

With around three months left for the US elections, Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race comes amid doubts about his fitness for office, after a disastrous US Presidential debate with Donald Trump.

Only four days before Sunday's announcement, Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Vice President Kamala Harris further thanked Joe Biden for his service.“ On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and his decades of service to our country," she wrote on X.

Earlier, the US presidential candidate pledged that she would do anything in her power to unite the Democratic party and called upon all Americans to unite and defeat Donald Trump.

" I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you're with me, add a donation right now," Kamala Harris posted on X.

Harris called for support from the citizens of America and requested donations. “If you’re with me, add a donation right now," said Kamala Harris at the end of her post.

