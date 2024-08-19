China’s rulers are surprised by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Some of the signals point to continuity with Mr Biden’s policy on China. Regarding trade there is little sign that Ms Harris would reverse the tariffs maintained by the Trump and Biden administrations. In her first big economic policy speech on August 16th, Ms Harris appeared to criticise Mr Trump’s plans to increase tariffs further, but endorsed the idea of economic policy to help the middle class, the justification used by the Biden administration for its protectionism. Regarding diplomacy, on her vice-presidential trips she condemned “intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea" and in 2022 she met William Lai Ching-te, who has since become Taiwan’s president. If there is a shift it will be subtle. Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group, a consultancy, says that as president she would be less inclined than Mr Biden to describe geopolitics as a contest between autocracy and democracy, and will stress the importance of upholding global rules and norms. “I think this will make it easier for the US to have honest conversations with not only the Chinese but with other countries around the world that are not going to hear from Kamala, ‘it’s our way or the highway,’" he says.