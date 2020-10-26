Kangana Ranaut calls Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ‘worse product of nepotism’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has gone all out against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after he defended his state and launched a veiled attack on the actress while speaking at Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally on Sunday.

Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

He was speaking at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.

Kangana took to Twitter and responded, “Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here."

"Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won’t get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son’s age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism," Kangana tweeted.

Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won’t get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son’s age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism. https://t.co/uV5RCf3R0W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

“Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth," she added.

Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra?

Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The 'Queen' actor has been making headlines since the past few months with her tussle with Shiv Sena. The actress had been relentlessly attacking the Mumbai Police over the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, followed by allegations of drug consumption in the film industry. Sena leader Raut’s threat at her to not return to Mumbai, where she worked, led to a massive controversy.

Kangana had also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt and said "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via