Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi ‘ansh’ of lords Ram and Vishnu: ‘…takes care of us’
Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday called PM Modi an ansh of Lord ‘Ram and Vishnu’. While addressing public in Karsog, the BJP's Mandi candidate said he is like lords Ram and Vishnu who take care takes care of people
The BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' (part) of Lord Ram and Lord Vishnu.
