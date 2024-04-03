The BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' (part) of Lord Ram and Lord Vishnu.

Addressing a gathering in Karsog assembly constituency falling under the Mandi Parliament seat, she called Modi as a symbol Lord Ram. It is for the first time the women feel that someone is concerned for them, she said.

Modi has chosen Mandi's daughter (Kangana) to contest from this seat, she said, and appealed to the people to vote for her for ensuring a third term for Modi as prime minister.

"It can be said that Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' of Lord Ram and Vishnu who takes care of us," she said.

Kangana alleged that the Congress has become synonymous with scams. 2G and coal scams took place during the Congress rule, she added.

The actor also interacted with the public at Pangna, Churag, Mahunag and Seri in Karsog. She also visited the historical Mahunag temple to seek blessings.

She reiterated that the Congress leaders used indecent and abusive language against the women, which reflect their mean mentality.

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments against Ranaut and Mandi by their posts on their social media handles. Later, Shrinate said her account was hacked.

Meanwhile, Himachal Public Works Minister and Congress in-charge for Mandi Parliament seat, Vikramaditya Singh, said Kangana was absent when the worst-ever monsoon disaster hit the state.

Singh, son of state Congress chief and sitting MP from Mandi seat Pratibha Singh, held a meeting with the officer-bearers and the workers of the party in the parliamentary constituency to chalk out the election strategy.

Many workers spoke about the lack of coordination between the government and organisation. Singh replied that the issues would be addressed.

A section of the workers also maintained that Pratibha Singh is the most suitable candidate from Mandi as she had earlier defeated the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha bypolls.

Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, had earlier refused to contest the elections but mellowed down after Kangana's name was announced by the BJP.

She is the frontrunner for the Congress ticket and has said she will follow the directions of the Congress high command.

She told PTI earlier that the people want somebody from the Virbhadra family to contest this election from Mandi.

The BJP has announced candidates for all the four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls in six assembly constituencies, while the Congress is yet to announce its candidates.

