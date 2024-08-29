Kangana Ranaut hits back at SAD’s Simranjit Mann over ‘rape’ remark, says ‘this country will never stop trivialising…’

Kangana Ranaut said rape and violence against women is ‘deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation’.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 08:55 PM IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks to the media during Monsoon session of Parliament
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks to the media during Monsoon session of Parliament(PTI)

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut hit back at the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann on Thursday, following his derogatory remarks. Mann was reacting to the recent controversy surrounding Ranaut's comments on the farmers' protest.

The 79-year-old politician made the disparaging remarks, mentioning “rape”, when a reporter asked for his comment on the Mandi MP's remark.

Posting the clip of Mann's interview, the actor-turned-politician said this country will never stop trivialising rape.

Also Read | ’Kangana Ranaut reading BJP’s script,’ says Akhilesh Yadav

Taking to microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), Ranaut said, “It seems this country will never stop trivialising rape, today this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle.”

She also said rapes and violence against women is “deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation”.

“No wonder rapes and violence against women for fun, is so deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or mock a women even if she is a high profile filmmaker or politician,” she added.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi ‘should be tested for drugs’

The Mandi MP had stoked a controversy recently by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like crisis in the country if the leadership was not strong enough.

After Ranaut's statement, the BJP also distanced itself from the statement and asked her to refrain from giving such statements in the future.

She had alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed agri laws.

Also Read | 5 controversial remarks made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

‘Insult to our daughters’

Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia also condemned Mann's comments. Giving such a statement is an “insult to our daughters”, she said.

Mann, a former Indian Police Service official who has been a proponent of Khalistan, was in Karnal to attend a party event.

The Haryana Assembly polls are being held on October 1.

Also Read | Himachal assembly adopts resolution to condemn Kangana Ranaut’s remarks

Mann resigned from the IPS in 1984 following Operation Bluestar at Amritsar’s Golden Temple to flush out militants hiding in the complex.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tarn Taran in 1989, Sangrur in 1999 and from the same constituency again in a 2022 bypoll.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsKangana Ranaut hits back at SAD’s Simranjit Mann over ‘rape’ remark, says ‘this country will never stop trivialising…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue