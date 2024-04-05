'No mansplaining please': Kangana Ranaut hits back at those 'giving her gyan' over 'Netaji India's first PM' remark
Kangana Ranaut drew massive flak for her comment on Subhas Chandra Bose being the first prime minister of India. She hit back at her critics and said, “All those who are giving me gyan on the first PM of Bharata do read this screenshot.”
"...no mansplaining please 🙏" — Kangana Ranaut, an actor Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, reacted to the backlash she received for her comments on Subhas Chandra Bose
