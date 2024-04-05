"...no mansplaining please 🙏" — Kangana Ranaut, an actor Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, reacted to the backlash she received for her comments on Subhas Chandra Bose

In an interview with Times Now, Ranaut called freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose "India's first Prime Minister", and not Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In a viral video clip, she was heard saying, "Clarify me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subash Chandra Bose go?".

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi ‘ansh’ of lords Ram and Vishnu: ‘…takes care of us’

She drew massive flak for her comments, with many on social media questioning her IQ (Intelligence Quotient) and general knowledge.

Kangana Ranaut responds

In a post on X, Ranaut shared a screenshot of a news report that referred to Bose's establishment of a self-proclaimed government, Azad Hind, wherein he declared himself as the prime minister.

In the post, Ranaut said, "All those who are giving me gyan on the first PM of Bharata do read this screenshot. Here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, and directed a film called Emergency which primarily revolves around the Nehru family, so no mansplaining please🙏"

ALSO READ: Politics or films? BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut ready to work full time if…

"If I speak way ahead of your IQ you assume I must be uninformed, well the joke is on you and it’s a lame one!! (yawn)🥱," Ranaut said.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier stirred a controversy in 2021 when she had said that India truly gained independence when the BJP came to power in 2014. She had then described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!