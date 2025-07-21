Kangana Ranaut slams Opposition over ruckus in House, says money spent to run Parliament is being wasted

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday slammed the Opposition parties over ruckus in the Lower House of the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session.

The BJP MP from Mandi claimed that the money spent to run the Parliament “is being wasted.”

The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy start on Monday, July 21, with the session being adjourned 20 minutes after it began. There were slogans by Opposition MPs demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to US President Donald's repeated claims of brokering the ceasefire deal during the India-Pakistan's conflict in May.

“The Opposition is not maintaining the dignity of the House, and the money that is spent to run Parliament is being wasted,” Kangana Ranaut told reporters.

She added that in every session, the Opposition creates chaos because they don't want Parliament to function.

Parliament Monsoon Session The Monsoon session of the Parliament began at 11 am with a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and those killed in the Air India plane crash, but was soon interrupted by slogans of “PM Modi jawab do” from the Opposition MPs.

Speaker Om Birla insisted that a debate over Operation Sindoor would take place after the Question Hour, but the protests continued.

“The government wants to answer every issue. The House should function. You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised according to the rules will be discussed,” Birla told the protesting members.

However, with chaos ensuing further, Om Birla adjourned the session till noon. When the House reconvened at 12pm, continued protests forced another adjournment until 2 pm. The uproar showed no signs of easing, and the House was again adjourned till 4 pm, after which it resumed.