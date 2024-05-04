Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Himachal Pradesh Mandi Lok Sabha seat, mistook her own party leader Tejasvi Surya for opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav while delivering a speech at an election rally on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tejasvi Surya is a BJP candidate from Bangalore South, while Tejashwi Yadav is a former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).)

While attacking a few opposition leaders, Ranaut accused Tejasvi Surya – a Karnataka BJP leader – of “hooliganism" and “eating fish". However, it was Tejashwi Yadav who drew criticism for “eating fish on Navrati-eve". In the video posted by Tejashwi Yadav on April 9, he was seen eating fried fish after a "hectic" campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, while launching an attack on opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, Kangana Ranaut said, "There's a party of spoilt princes", whether it's Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the Moon, or it's Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and eats fish...or it's Akhilesh Yadav who does weird talks...."

"Those who do not understand the language of this country and those who understand its culture, how can they run this country," Ranaut said while attacking the Congress and its leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. A video of her speech was posted by news agency IANS on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch video here:

Kangana Ranaut Vs Vikramaditya Singh Kangana Ranaut is a BJP nominee from Mandi. She has been pitted against Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

Singh recently challenged Kangana Ranaut for an open debate over their vision for the constituency. He claimed that Kangana has no knowledge about history and geography of the state, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Kangana, while addressing a gathering in Nankhari area in Mandi constituency earlier, hit out at Singh and said that if former chief minister Virbhadra Singh was alive today, he would have scolded Vikramaditya Singh for making "disrespectful statements" against her and would have asked him to apologise to her.

