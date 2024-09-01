In an interview, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her new film ‘Emergency’, that has triggered a controversy in the political arena. Here's what she said:

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader, when asked if he would like her new movie ‘Emergency’. The movie is based on the life of Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with India TV, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her film 'Emergency' amid the controversy. When asked if Rahul Gandhi would like the film, Ranaut said, "Ab agar vo ghar jaa kar Tom and Jerry dekhten honge to unko kaise samjh ayegi...[How will he understand the film if he watches Tom and Jerry at home]." One can watch her comment at 11:10 minutes in the below video clip:

‘Emergency’ is a biographical political thriller which delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. In the film, Kangana plays the role of Indira Gandhi. The film also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events. It is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024.

Many political leaders raised concerns over the movie. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sought a ban on the film, saying it could "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation," particularly regarding the Sikh community.

Reacting to the controversy around her movie, Ranaut said in the interview on Saturday, “My view towards Indira Gandhi totally changed after doing this film...I can’t show that she died due to lightening...I don’t have any problem with any organization. I don’t want to belittle anyone. The intention behind the film will be clear when it will be released." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, during the music launch of the film in Delhi, lyricist Manoj Muntashir spoke with ANI and assured that "Emergency is an honest film." He was quoted as saying, "Emergency is a good and honest film and those who doubt that it will show only one side, there is nothing like that. I have got the opportunity to write songs for this film."