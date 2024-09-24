Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has again created controversy ahead of Haryana Assembly elections by saying that the government should bring back the repealed farm laws in the interest of farmers

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has again created controversy ahead of Haryana Assembly elections by saying that the government should bring back the repealed farm laws in the interest of farmers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I know this statement could be controversial but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it," India Today quoted Ranaut as saying in Mandi.

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their own good," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Modi government repealed the three controversial farm laws after a prolonged protest by farmer groups.

Soon after Ranaut’s statement in Mandi, the main Opposition party, Congress, launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, saying that the saffron party is Kangana as a proxy to attack farmers is a calculated move.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the grand old part shared the controversial video of the Mandi MP in which she can be heard as saying," Farm laws should be brought back…Farmers are pillar of strength in India’s progress…I urge that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting sharply to Ranaut's statement, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party would never let this happen.

"More than 750 farmers were martyred while opposing the three black anti-farmer laws. Efforts are being made to bring them back again. We will never let this happen. Haryana will be the first to answer," Shrinate said.

Punjan Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked the saffron party to clarify its stance on the farmers and the farm laws and if the party Idoes not support her remarks, it must take immediate action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The @BJP4India MP from Mandi, Bollywood actor @KanganaTeam has called for the reinstatement of the controversial #FarmLaws. If the BJP does not support her remarks, it must take immediate action. Using Kangana as a proxy to attack #farmers is a calculated move. The BJP must clarify its stance on the farmers and the farm laws. Rather than pushing for these destructive laws, Kangana should step away from politics and focus on reviving her fading Bollywood career," Bajwa said.