Kangana Ranaut clarifies controversy over the 'soft porn star' comment about Urmila Matondkar, and questions why certain terms are seen as violating if actresses are comfortable with them.

Kangana Ranaut, who is set to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Himachal Pradesh Mandi's Mandi on a BJP ticket, sought to clarify the controversy surrounding her past ‘soft porn star’ comment regarding Urmila Matondkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an interaction at the Times Now Summit 2024 on Wednesday, Kangana said, “I am not justifying anything. If these actresses are comfortable with words such as tandoori murgi, item girl, Sheila ki Jawani, why is it seen as something violating?"

“Tandoori murgi" comes from the Bollywood song ‘Fevicol Se’ from the film Dabangg 2, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, likened a woman's body to roasted chicken. While “Shiela ki Jawani," performed by Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan, faced allegations of objectifying women.

She further noted, “It is a matter of fact, if they are comfortable with this, why do you want to shame them? I personally do not think I had any intention of shaming her (Urmila Matondkar) because she is very comfortable in that role."

‘Porn star not objectionable terms’ Emphasizing that terms like “porn star" and “soft porn" are not inherently objectionable, Kangana Ranaut addressed her previous comment about Urmila Matondkar by highlighting that in India, individuals associated with the adult entertainment industry, such as actor Sunny Leone, receive considerable respect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana said in Hindi, “Tell me, are 'soft porn' or 'porn star' objectionable terms? No! They are not objectionable terms. It is just a word that is not acceptable socially. The amount of respect porn stars get in India – just ask Sunny Leone – nowhere else in the world is that the case."

It all started when Congress social media department head Supriya Shrinate was embroiled in a controversy over a now-deleted social media post on Kangana Ranaut. The Congress spokesperson allegedly posted an offensive comment against Ranaut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, an old video from 2020 resurfaced on social media where Kangana Ranaut is heard referring to Urmila Matondkar as a “soft porn star."

In a video, Ranaut was seen discussing the drug culture prevalent in Bollywood, asserting that 99 per cent of the industry is exposed to narcotics. This sparked a response from Urmila Matondkar, who suggested that Ranaut should also reflect on the drug trade in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. In an interview, Ranaut remarked that Matondkar wasn't known for her acting skills and compared her to a “soft porn actor". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

