Kangana Ranaut Vs Supriya Shrinate: 5 times the Queen actor stoked a political row
In November 2021, Kangana Ranaut sparled a controversy by stating that the independence India attained in 1947 was akin to “bheekh” or “alms”. She, in fact, said India got real freedom in 2014, when Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time.
A controversial post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on actress Kangana Ranaut's electoral debut has sparked a fresh controversy. The National Commission of Women has demanded action against the Congress leader.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message