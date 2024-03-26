Kangana you keep shining...: NCW says it is 'appalled' by Congress' Supriya Shrinate's post. What we know so far
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's candidature from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections sparked controversy when Congress leader Suprita Shrinate posted an objectionable message on Instagram regarding the BJP candidate.
