Kangana Ranaut’s big allegation: BJP MP claims Congress govt in Himachal takes loan to give it to...

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of corruption, alleging that loans are funneled to Sonia Gandhi. She criticized the state's deteriorating conditions, urged a change in government, and emphasized the need for improved sports facilities for children.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)
Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Sunday alleged that the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government takes loans and gives it to its former president Sonia Gandhi, making the state's coffers "hollow".

At a BJP membership drive in Himachal Pradesh village, the actress-turned-politician claimed that “everyone” is aware of the prevalent corruption in the state.

“Congress-ruling state governments have hollowed their respective states,” she said, adding that she wonders how the Congress spends "so much" on elections.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut fumes at Rahul Gandhi for Sikh remark amid ‘Emergency’ movie row

Attacking the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Ranaut said, "They take loans and give it to Sonia Gandhi which has made the state hollow."

"Disasters and Congress government have taken the state decades back and I would appeal to people to root out the present government," she added.

"If we give disaster funds, it goes to the CM Relief Fund but everyone knows that from there it goes to the Sonia relief fund," the MP claimed.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut forced to sell her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai for THIS reason

Taking a dig at the Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh who contested and lost against her in the recent Lok Sabha elections, she said "Acts of the son of a king are known to everyone and people are tired of potholes on roads."

"I would do more than possible for my area but the PWD minister should also do something as well," she said.

"Desh ko bachana hai to BJP ko Lana hai", she said and urged the people to take part in the BJP drive in large numbers and become party members.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'Yug Purush' and deals with situations at a micro level.

Also Read | ‘Emergency’ release delayed: Why is Kangana Ranaut movie controversial. 5 points

The bad situation of Himachal where the salaries and pensions are delayed and facilities of free electricity and water to consumers have been snatched, is not hidden from the rest of the country, she said.

Claiming that sports facilities are being stopped at primary schools, she said, "The base of athletes and sports persons is made at a younger age and it seems there is a conspiracy to destroy Himachal".

"The state government is trying to axe the future of the children but it would be my goal to get a big sports centre in Mandi constituency and preference would be given to children who start young in this sports complex", she said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 08:41 PM IST
