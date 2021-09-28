Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress party on Tuesday in presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi. However, Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, too, has come out in support of Congress, though he couldn't join the party formally due to technical reasons.

“I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasising on 'democratic'...Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress," the ex- CPI leader said after joining Congress.

"Congress party is like a big ship, if it's saved, I believe many people's aspirations, Mahatma Gandhi's oneness, Bhagat Singh's courage and BR Ambedkar's idea of equality will be protected too. This is why I have joined it," Kumar said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called Kanhaiya Kumar a symbol of "fighting for freedom of expression in the country".

Meanwhile, Mevani stated, "I could not join the Congress formally due to technical reasons. I am an independent MLA, if I join a party, I may not continue as an MLA... I am part of the Congress ideologically, will fight the upcoming Gujarat polls from Congress symbol."

Kumar is a former president of JNU and Mevani belongs to the Dalit community.

The former student leader was earlier with the Communist Party of India (CPI), which he joined ahead of the 2019 general election. Kanhaiya then contested from his hometown Begusarai in Bihar against BJP's Giriraj Singh of the BJP but failed to win.

An independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam constituency, Mevani is key to the Congress's poll arithmetic ahead of 2022's Assembly poll in that state.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly poll, the Congress party did not field its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency.

The joining is taking place after some prominent Congress leaders left the party in recent months. While former Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has joined the Trinamool Congres, former union minister Jitin Prasada is now in BJP. Veteran Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro has also resigned from the party.

The resignation of youth leaders had caused some disquiet in the party and sections of the party feel that the induction of Kumar will help send a positive message to the party rank and file.

