Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar will join the Congress party today in presence of Rahul Gandhi according to report by news agency ANI. Jignesh Mevani is an independent MLA from Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the Congress party did not field its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency.