Former JNU students' union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar , along with RDAM MLA Jignesh Mewani from Gujarat, is set to join the Indian National Congress (INC) on 28 September, reported news agency ANI on Saturday.

Recent reports had stated that Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter.

"Kanhaiya Kumar will serve as an important young face of the party in Bihar and will also have a national role to play," the news agency had quoted sources as saying.

Congress is said to be strategising a national movement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For this, influential youth have been identified and Rahul Gandhi is constituting a team of these young leaders to counter the heavy vote base garnered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Earlier this year, Jitin Prasad and Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of the party. While Prasad joined the BJP, Dev became a part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In order to revive the party and bring young faces to the forefront, sources said that Rahul Gandhi is holding talks with young leaders including Gujarat Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mevani.

Sources also told ANI that Congress' ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar is viewing the recent developments, regarding Kanhaiya Kumar joining the party, negatively.

Meanwhile, some party leaders are also of the opinion that Kumar's recruitment to the party might not be beneficial due to his association in the alleged case of raising 'anti-national' slogans at JNU in 2016.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.