Kannada Language Row: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that signboards in Karnataka must display information in Kannada.

As reported by PTI, Karnataka CM stated on Thursday that the state government is planning to introduce an ordinance to enforce this requirement. However, he issued a cautionary statement following the recent vandalism of business establishments by pro-Kannada activists.

"Anyone can protest but no one should cause damage to government or public property," he asserted.

The Chief Minister responded to the widespread vandalism in Bengaluru on Wednesday, carried out by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (T A Narayana Gowda faction). These activists targeted shops and businesses that failed to exhibit Kannada signboards, advertisements, and nameplates.

Immediately following the incident, KRV president T A Narayana Gowda was arrested, and more than 1,000 activists from the organization were placed under preventive custody, PTI reported.

Subsequently, a magistrate court in Bengaluru, on Thursday, remanded over 53 arrested pro-Kannada activists, including Gowda, to 14 days of judicial custody until January 10. They are currently held at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Condemning the vandalism, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We are not opposed to protests. We will not oppose anyone who raises their voice against injustice or seek justice, but will take action against those who take the law into their hands."

In discussions with reporters, he mentioned convening a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and police officials, along with the home minister. The purpose of this meeting is to address and deliberate on the effective implementation of regulations concerning the use of Kannada on signboards.

“Kannada boards are a must. This is Kannada Nadu and the boards should be in Kannada here. We are not opposed to other languages, but Kannada should be prominent," he added.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) is advocating for the allocation of 60 per cent of space on signboards for Kannada displays. Subsequently, following a meeting with officials from the Kannada and Culture Department and Bengaluru civic agencies, the Chief Minister announced that the government plans to enact an ordinance.

This ordinance aims to mandate that 60 per cent of the space on signboards must be reserved for Kannada, while the remaining 40 per cent can be used for any other language.

Starting from February 28, 2024, the government will implement an ordinance concerning signboards. Additionally, an amendment to section 17(6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act (KLCDA) - 2022 will be introduced. This section, enacted by the previous BJP government on March 10, 2023, before the assembly elections, currently stipulates that commercial, industrial, or business organizations, institutions, hospitals, laboratories, entertainment centers, hotels, etc., should allocate half of the space on signboards and nameplates for information in Kannada. The proposed amendment aims to increase this allocation to 60 percent space for Kannada.

“I have asked the officials to bring an ordinance because the assembly is not in session. The ordinance will come into effect on February 28, 2024. All the shops, business establishments, hotels, malls and hospitals have to follow this ordinance," he added.

In response to a question about whether the government would drop charges against the pro-Kannada activists, he reiterated that it is essential for everyone to abide by the law, emphasizing that the government does not condone taking matters into one's own hands. While expressing a willingness to support peaceful protests, he underscored the importance of maintaining lawful conduct.

“People have to follow rules and if someone ignores them, then they will face the consequences. This I am making clear to everyone. I appeal to all organisations and activists not to take the law into their own hands," he told reporters.

In response to inquiries about Kannada activists accusing the government of penalizing those advocating for the Kannada cause and expressing their intention to impart a lesson to the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister addressed the concerns without explicitly confirming or denying the accusations, he said, "We have not stopped them from protesting; we have taken action against those who have taken the law into their hands... Election thing, let's see when it comes; the government is here to maintain law and order."

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara also echoed the Chief Minister's statements.

“We are not against pro-Kannada activists but they should not take the law into their own hands. We are not ready to accept the damage caused to properties in Bengaluru," Shivakumar told reporters, adding, “We have to save Kannada and we respect those who fight for saving Kannada but that does not mean that the government will shut its eyes to vandalism."

The deputy CM said, “The government directions are clear that signboards, advertisements and name plates should allocate 60 per cent space to Kannada, and that there is a way to implement it -- such as issuing notices to those violating this norm. The protesters can stage protests and raise slogans but damaging property is not acceptable."

To a question about KRV convenor T A Narayana Gowda's warning to the government that it would face the music during the Lok Sabha elections if it did not respect the sentiments of Kannadigas, Shivakumar said they are free to do whatever they want in a democratic manner but vandalism will not be accepted, PTI reported.

"Investors have come here from different parts of the world. People are living here to make their livelihood. They should not be threatened," he added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner D Dayananda said, “53 Kannada activists including KRV chief Narayana Gowda were arrested and that over 1,000 activists of the KRV were in preventive custody. Ten FIRs have been registered," he added.

PTI reported citing police sources that Gowda was arrested along with some aides in Yelahanka. On Thursday around 5 AM, he was produced before a magistrate at his residence in Devanahalli who ordered that the arrested persons be placed in judicial custody.

The accusations against them encompass charges such as assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty, wrongful restraint, mischief, causing danger, obstruction or injury to any person, and disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant.

Following their arrest on Wednesday evening, Gowda and other detainees were held at the Police Driving and Maintenance School in Yelahanka before undergoing a medical examination and appearing before the magistrate.

(With inputs from PTI)

