Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday slammed PM Modi and said that Sanatani doesn't celebrate when soldiers are being martyred.

Taking to X, Sibal said, "Sanatan Dharma means :

eternal religion

Sanātanī’s virtues include :

Honesty

Not injuring living beings

Purity

Charity

Generosity

Patience

Asceticism

Goodwill

Qualities that Hindutva and it’s Bhakts lack

A Sanātanī does not celebrate when soldiers are being martyred !"

Earlier on Wednesday, four security personnel were killed during the clash in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The incident has since sparked widespread protests in the Valley, with many raising slogans against Pakistan and burning posters of the country's flag.

Furthermore, Sibal slammed Modi on remarks on ‘Sanatana’ and said that Sanātanī’s virtues include, honesty and not injuring living beings.

The controversy originated on September 3 when Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, made a comparison between Sanatana Dharma and diseases like dengue and malaria.

He called for the eradication of these practices while addressing a conference of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers in Chennai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) interpreted his statements as advocating for the "genocide" of Hindus, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rejected these allegations, asserting that Udhayanidhi was actually speaking out against caste practices deeply entrenched in centuries-old orthodox beliefs.

Subsequently, the First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against Udhayanidhi and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who had defended him, in Rampur. Furthermore, certain factions even issued threats of physical violence in response to the controversy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that Governor RN Ravi is taking forward their political agenda.

"First I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah whether they know what Governor RN Ravi is doing there? I know that you know. Because there hasn't been a dispute on religion ever before in Tamil Nadu. The backward community is ruling there, running the government. The goal of sending RN Ravi is to create a dispute on the basis of religion. You are the culprits that you raise these types of issues. The Governor is taking forward their political agenda," Sibal told ANI.

