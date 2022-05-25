Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kapil Sibal resigns from Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with support from SP

Kapil Sibal resigns from Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with support from SP

‘It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi govt,’ Kapil Sibal said
  • ‘It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi govt,’ Kapil Sibal said

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday resigned from the party and has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of Samajwadi party

" I had tendered my resignation from the Congress party on 16 May," said Kapil Sibal after filing his nomination."

“It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi govt," Kapil Sibal further said.

Kapil Sibal, a prominent face of the G-23 group of the dissenting leaders, has resigned from the party and filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent on Wednesday in Lucknow backed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sibal filed his nomination papers from Uttar Pradesh in the presence of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other party leaders in Lucknow. Sibal is retiring from the Rajya Sabha on July 4.

Sibal, whose tenure as Congress Rajya Sabha member ends in July, went to the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders to file his papers.

"I have filed the nomination as an Independent candidate. I thank Akhileshji for supporting me," Sibal told reporters.