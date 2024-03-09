Karan Morwal, son of former Badnagar Congress MLA Murli Morwal, posted pictures of him with Digvijay Singh and other Congress leaders.

Karan Morwal, who was expelled from the Madhya Pradesh Congress over a rape case, was seen attending a meeting with former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karan Morwal is the son of former Badnagar Congress MLA Murli Morwal. Karan was expelled by the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in 2022, for six years, over rape charges registered against him.

Karan was arrested in October 2021 after a woman lodged a rape complaint against him at women's police station in Indore, police officials were quoted by PTI. Police had even announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 on his arrest back then. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 6, Karan posted pictures of him with Digvijay Singh and other Congress leaders. He said Digvijay Singh reached Badnagar to join Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on March 2. It reached Badnagar on March 6.

Karan Murli Morwal with Digvijay Singh

"Late night, former Chief Minister Respected Shri Digvijay Singh ji reached Badnagar for Shri Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On this occasion, Raja Saheb met the businessmen of the city and senior and junior people of the party, and had many discussions," Karan Morwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January this year, Karan shared pictures from Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He was seen with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

Karan Murli Morwal with MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari

According to reports Karan Morwal was arrested near Maksi town in Shajapur district. Officials told PTI that the rape case against Karan was registered on April 2, 2021 in Indore. The woman reportedly alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marrying her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While expelling him from the Congress, MPCC organisation secretary Chandra Prabhash Shekhar issued a letter to Karan Morwal and said the party inquired into the allegations against him and prima facie found that they seem to be true, though the case is still pending in the court of law.

