Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner "stunning victory" over Rajasthan minister Surenderpal Singh in the Karanpur by-election in Rajasthan "is a portent of things to come".

"Voters don’t like being taken for granted — but can this arrogant ruling party ever understand that?" Tharoor said in a post on X on Monday. Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner won the Karanpur by-election in Rajasthan on Monday. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Rajasthan minister Surenderpal Singh. Surendra Pal Singh is the Rajasthan minister in-charge of four departments —Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Educator, Indira Gandhi Canal Department and Minority Affairs.

As per the Election Commission of India, after the final round of counting, Kooner garnered a total of 94,950 votes (48.55 per cent), while the BJP minister got 83,667 votes (42.78 per cent).

"The stunning victory of Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar in the ShriKaranpur by-election in Rajasthan — over a BJP candidate who had already been anointed as a Minister in the state cabinet — is a portent of things to come," Tharoor said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also expressed his satisfaction over the Congress triumph in the Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

"This election has given several messages...The arrogance of BJP and the manner in which they have abandoned morality...it is like a slap by the people to BJP." Ashok Gehlot said.

He extended congratulations to Rupinder Singh for his victory in Karanpur and said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Rupinder Singh Kunar, the Congress candidate. This triumph is a tribute to the public service initiatives of the late Gurmreet Singh Kunar."

The election for Karanpur was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The Congress then fielded his son Rupinder Singh Koonar from the seat.

In the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, the BJP won 115 seats, whereas Congress formed the opposition in the state with 68 seats.

