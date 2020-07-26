Kargil Vijay Diwas: Armed forces' valour inspires generations, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Indian army personnel who had lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," Modi said in Twitter post.

“India remains eternally grateful to our soldiers for their bravery," he said in a second post.

Will speak more about this during today’s #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

Every year, the 26 July is commemorated as the end of the two month long Kargil conflict with Pakistan which started in May 1999 with India detecting Pakistani intruders in the heights of the mountains in Kashmir’s Kargil area. India used the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army to evict the intruders – a mix of terrorists and Pakistani army regulars from the Northern Light Infantry.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined Modi in paying tributes to the Indian military personnel killed in the conflict.

“Paid tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice during Kargil War," Singh said in his Twitter post.

