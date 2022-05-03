Karnataka: Amit Shah arrives in Bengaluru amid talks of state cabinet expansion

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College. The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020. Shah will participate in the e-inauguration of the forensic science laboratory in Bellari and later, launch the E-Beat App. At the noon, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Bengaluru NATGRID Campus in the city's Sathnur village.

