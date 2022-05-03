Karnataka: Amit Shah arrives in Bengaluru amid talks of state cabinet expansion

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reached Bengaluru for his day-long visit to Karnataka which is set to go to the polls early next year. Shah was welcomed by state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary CT Ravi, etc at HAL airport, Bengaluru.
Union Home Minister is likely to discuss state cabinet expansion with the Chief Minister during his visit. "Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengaluru on May 3, and I would try to use the opportunity to seek an audience to discuss cabinet expansion," Bommai said earlier.
Karnataka is set to go into Assembly elections in 2023. The ruling BJP camp here has vowed to win 150 seats in the 224 member House.
Meanwhile, Minister of Cooperation Shah will inaugurate Nrupathunga University and NATGRID campus during his day-long engagement in various public events in the city.
Shah may begin his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi at 10 am in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.
Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College. The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020. Shah will participate in the e-inauguration of the forensic science laboratory in Bellari and later, launch the E-Beat App. At the noon, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Bengaluru NATGRID Campus in the city's Sathnur village.