Karnataka election schedule 2023 LIVE: EC to announce dates in next few hours
The election commission of India will be announcing the dates of the Karnataka Assembly election on Wednesday (29 March) in just a few hours. The dates of the Karnataka assembly polls will be announced at 11:30 am (IST). The Election Commission officials will hold a press conference at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bjawan in Delhi.
Not many women in Old Mysuru have been elected in parts of the Old Mysuru region in Karnataka.
BJP's Parimala Nagappa was elected in 2004 and Congress' Geetha Mahadevaprasad in the 2017 by-polls for a brief period of 13 months.
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the politics of statues in Belagavi has started. Politicians are engaged in luring Marathas, Lingayats, and scheduled castes in the region.
In Belgavi statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji, social reformer Basaveshwar, and BR Ambedkar have been installed.
There are 51 reserved seats in Karnataka that are politically significant. Political experts have opined that parties that have won more reserved seats have by default come to power in the southern state.
Of the 51 reserved seats, 15 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 36 for Scheduled Castes (SC). JD(S) has not bagged many of the reserved seats in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 polls. The neck-to-neck competition in these 51 seats is between the BJP and Congress.
In the previous assembly election in Karnataka (2018), the Congress tally dropped by eight seats to touch 19 while BJP improved its score by 15 and reached 23.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced that if the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) government is voted to power in the state, it would provide a 50% subsidy on cooking gas cylinders. "A total of five cylinders per year will be distributed for free. The auto drivers will be paid ₹2,000 per month. Also, we will work to fulfil the permanent demand of Anganwadi workers," Kumaraswamy said.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress won 78 seats while JDS managed to get 37 seats. JDS in alliance with Congress formed a government and HD Kumaraswamy was appointed as the chief minister. However, the JDS-Congress government fell a year later and BJP formed the government.
In the previous election in 2018, the BJP narrowly lost, securing 105 seats in the 224-member legislative assembly but finished a close runner-up in 65 seats. Later, its tally swelled to 123 seats as rebel MLAs from JD (S) and Congress coalition joined the BJP in 2019.
The ruling BJP, Congress, and ally JD(S) began the spate of allegations and counter-allegations on several issues including the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities in the recently held rallies in the state.
At present, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in the southern state. The BJP has 119 MLAs in Karnataka while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.
Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly seats. The state has sixth-highest assembly seats in the country. Uttar Pradesh has the highest assembly seats at 403.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of Karnataka Assembly Election at 11:30 am on 29 March.
