BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday said it will resume train services to ferry stranded migrants to their home state, having drawn a lot of flak for its earlier decision of holding them back allegedly at the behest of the builders lobby.

N. Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary, revenue department, today shot off letters to nodal officers in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh informing them of resuming train services for a week starting Friday.

In his letter on Thursday, Prasad said, "the government of Karnataka has requested the railway authorities for providing rakes for movement of stranded labourers who are stranded in different districts and in the city of Bengaluru."

The government and builders argued that these workers should stay back to help kickstart the economy after the lockdown is lifted, adding that their return would add to the rural distress at their native places.

There will be two special trains each day to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand for a week starting Friday. There will also be one special train to Tripura everyday and also trains to Manipur until all stranded workers are transported, the state government said.

Thousands of migrants were forced back to their campsites after train services were cancelled leading to some unrest on Wednesday.

The cancellation of train services saw many workers taking to roads to trek to their home towns.

The state government had announced an additional 3,000 compensation each for construction workers to help mitigate their suffering.

But according to activists and experts, most of migrant workers, forced to live in poor conditions, are not registered with the government and are unlikely to receive the money.

