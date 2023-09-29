Cauvery Water Row: What is the complex Karnataka-Tamil Nadu water conflict? 10 points
The Karnataka bandh, organized by the 'Kannada Okkoota' to protest against the release of water to Tamil Nadu, garnered significant support in Bengaluru and other southern regions of the state on Friday.
In response to the Cauvery Regulatory Committee's directive to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, farmer unions and pro-Kannada organizations have announced a Karnataka Bandh for today.
