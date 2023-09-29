In response to the Cauvery Regulatory Committee's directive to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, farmer unions and pro-Kannada organizations have announced a Karnataka Bandh for today.

These protests come in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's recent decision to refrain from intervening in the implementation of water-sharing agreements between the states and the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Here are the top ten updates regarding the Cauvery water row.

1. The Cauvery River, which flows through the southern Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, has long been at the center of a highly contentious water dispute. This enduring conflict, referred to as the Cauvery water dispute, has its origins in historical agreements and differing water-related demands.

2. On February 16, 2018, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment that resulted in a reduction of Karnataka's annual water releases from 192 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) to 177.25 TMC. This judgment also led to a decrease in Tamil Nadu's allocated share of water.

3. Following the court's directives, on June 1, 2018, the Indian government established the Cauvery Water Management Authority to oversee the implementation of the Supreme Court's decision.

4. On August 14, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court, requesting its intervention in compelling Karnataka to immediately release 24,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water from its reservoirs. Tamil Nadu urged the Court to instruct Karnataka to adhere to the release of 36.76 TMC of water, as mandated for September 2023 by the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 2007.

5. Karnataka argued that a decrease in rainfall within the Cauvery catchment area, which includes parts of Kerala, had resulted in insufficient inflow into its reservoirs. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that traditionally, whenever there was surplus water in the reservoirs, Karnataka had willingly provided it to Tamil Nadu. However, this year, adverse conditions have left Karnataka unable to fulfill this commitment.

6. When the issue was brought before the court, the Supreme Court decided not to interfere with the directives issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. These directives had mandated Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

7. On September 18, the Cauvery Water Management Authority reaffirmed the need for Karnataka to persist in releasing 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water to Tamil Nadu for a period of 15 days, in line with the earlier order issued by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on September 12.

8. The CWMA's instruction required Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days. Nevertheless, officials have indicated that there is an inadequate water supply to fulfill this requirement.

9. A gathering of activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) staged a protest in Bengaluru. They protested against the state's Members of Parliament and the government led by Siddaramaiah concerning the Cauvery River water matter. During the protest, the KRV activists chanted slogans like "Cauvery Is Ours" to express their opposition to the release of river water to Tamil Nadu.

10. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which has directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 up to October 15, 2023. Siddaramaiah said, "Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release 3000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don't have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC."

