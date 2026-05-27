Karnataka: Amid CM change buzz, Siddaramaiah to host DK Shivakumar for breakfast meeting in Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to attend a breakfast meeting called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the CM's residence in Kaveri, Bengaluru on 28 May.

This comes amid speculation of change of guard in Karnataka. Shivakumar is speculated to replace Siddaramaiah as chief minister of Karnataka.

The Congress party has asked Siddaramaiah to resign, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday, 27 May. This development, awaiting confirmation from the Congress party, could perhaps end months of speculation about a change in the state leadership. Both the CM and the Deputy CM met Congress top brass in the national capital on Tuesday, 27 May.

While Siddaramaiah is back in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar is scheduled to travel back to Karnataka on 28 May early morning before reaching Kaveri for breakfast with the chief minister. In fact, some reports citing unnamed sources suggested that Siddaramaiah might resign on Thursday, 28 May paving way for his deputy to take over.

View full Image View full Image DK Shivakumar is scheduled to travel back to Karnataka on 28 May early morning before reaching Kaveri in Bengaluru for breakfast with the chief minister.

Siddaramaiah had a breakfast meeting with ministers and legislators, in New Delhi during his visit to meet the Congress leadership.

The chief minister has reportedly sought time besides rejecting the party high command’s proposal to be a Rajya Sabha member.

The top leadership of the Congress party met for hours seperately with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in the national capitalon Tuesdayto resolve what was being called a leadership tussle in the state.

Siddaramaiah told ministers loyal to him, at a dinner meeting in New Delhi before leaving for Bengaluru, that he will convene a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party soon and announce his decision to step down, according to a report in Indian Express.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a "promise" his supporters claim was made to him during the 2023 state assembly elections.

The Congress's central leadership held deliberations for several hours with its Karnataka state leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiahand Shivakumar, who is also the state party chief, at the Indira Bhawan headquarters.

Leadership change was not discussed: Congress There has not been any official confirmtion on leadership change in Karnataka from the Congress party though.

The party leaders insisted that the issue of any leadership change was not discussed at the meeting attended by Congress president Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal, and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, among others.

"Today, the entire discussion was only concentrated on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and (Legislative) Council elections of Karnataka.