Karnataka: Amid CM change buzz, Siddaramaiah to host DK Shivakumar for breakfast meeting in Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to attend a breakfast meeting called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the CM's residence in Kaveri, Bengaluru on 28 May.

This comes amid speculation of change of guard in Karnataka. Shivakumar is speculated to replace Siddaramaiah as chief minister of Karnataka.

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The Congress party has asked Siddaramaiah to resign, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday, 27 May. This development, awaiting confirmation from the Congress party, could perhaps end months of speculation about a change in the state leadership. Both the CM and the Deputy CM met Congress top brass in the national capital on Tuesday, 27 May.

While Siddaramaiah is back in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar is scheduled to travel back to Karnataka on 28 May early morning before reaching Kaveri for breakfast with the chief minister. In fact, some reports citing unnamed sources suggested that Siddaramaiah might resign on Thursday, 28 May paving way for his deputy to take over.

DK Shivakumar is scheduled to travel back to Karnataka on 28 May early morning before reaching Kaveri in Bengaluru for breakfast with the chief minister.

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Siddaramaiah had a breakfast meeting with ministers and legislators, in New Delhi during his visit to meet the Congress leadership.

The chief minister has reportedly sought time besides rejecting the party high command’s proposal to be a Rajya Sabha member.

The top leadership of the Congress party met for hours seperately with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in the national capitalon Tuesdayto resolve what was being called a leadership tussle in the state.

Siddaramaiah told ministers loyal to him, at a dinner meeting in New Delhi before leaving for Bengaluru, that he will convene a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party soon and announce his decision to step down, according to a report in Indian Express.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a "promise" his supporters claim was made to him during the 2023 state assembly elections.

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The Congress's central leadership held deliberations for several hours with its Karnataka state leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiahand Shivakumar, who is also the state party chief, at the Indira Bhawan headquarters.

Leadership change was not discussed: Congress There has not been any official confirmtion on leadership change in Karnataka from the Congress party though.

The party leaders insisted that the issue of any leadership change was not discussed at the meeting attended by Congress president Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal, and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, among others.

"Today, the entire discussion was only concentrated on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and (Legislative) Council elections of Karnataka.

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"Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation, no reality at all. Today we discussed the Rajya Sabha seats and the Council seats of Karnataka," Venugopal told the media after the meeting. He was flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.