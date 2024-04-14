Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Karnataka BJP leader's 'extra peg' remark for Lakshmi Hebbalkar triggers controversy, minister says 'Hidden agenda...'

Karnataka BJP leader's 'extra peg' remark for Lakshmi Hebbalkar triggers controversy, minister says 'Hidden agenda...'

Livemint

Former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil took an ‘extra peg jibe’ at Congress Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar amid BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in the state

Former BJP MLA in Karnataka's comments on state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, has sparked massive controversy in the area.

Massive controversy erupted in Karnataka over a former BJP MLA's comments on the state Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Taking a jibe at Hebbalkar, BJP's Sanjay Patil said that rising popularity of the party in the state would have led Hebbalkar take “a sleeping pill or an extra peg to get a good night's sleep."

While highlighting the positive response of BJP Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign in the state, Patil said, “Hebbalkar will not get good sleep looking at the rising support of women for the BJP in Belagavi. It will also be difficult for her to see Ramesh Jarkiholi campaigning there. She has to have a sleeping pill or an extra peg to get a good night's sleep."

(More to come)

