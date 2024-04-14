Former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil took an ‘extra peg jibe’ at Congress Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar amid BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in the state

Massive controversy erupted in Karnataka over a former BJP MLA's comments on the state Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Taking a jibe at Hebbalkar, BJP's Sanjay Patil said that rising popularity of the party in the state would have led Hebbalkar take “a sleeping pill or an extra peg to get a good night's sleep." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While highlighting the positive response of BJP Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign in the state, Patil said, “Hebbalkar will not get good sleep looking at the rising support of women for the BJP in Belagavi. It will also be difficult for her to see Ramesh Jarkiholi campaigning there. She has to have a sleeping pill or an extra peg to get a good night's sleep."

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!