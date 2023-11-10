Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra Yediyurappa is new state President
The appointment ends a month of bickering within the Karnataka BJP unit, which was looking divided after the Congress ousted the BJP from power
Almost six months after losing the assembly elections in Karnataka, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa as the President of the state unit on Friday, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Vijayendra Yediyurappa is the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and party MLA from Shikaripura constituency. The appointment ends a month of bickering within the party unit, which was looking divided after the Congress ousted the BJP from power.