Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa on July 26. The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.
Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka's Chief Minister by the BJP high command, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.