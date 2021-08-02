New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in the national capital to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on the expansion of his cabinet, sources said, PTI reported.

On Sunday, before leaving for Delhi, Bommai had said the cabinet expansion exercise may not take a week's time and a direction from the leadership was likely by Monday.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa on July 26. The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka's Chief Minister by the BJP high command, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics