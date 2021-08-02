Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi to consult BJP central leadership

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Livemint

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said the cabinet expansion exercise may not take a week's time and a direction from the leadership was likely by Monday

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in the national capital to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on the expansion of his cabinet, sources said, PTI reported.

On Sunday, before leaving for Delhi, Bommai had said the cabinet expansion exercise may not take a week's time and a direction from the leadership was likely by Monday.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa on July 26. The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka's Chief Minister by the BJP high command, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.

