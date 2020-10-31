Karnataka cabinet expansion to be done after bypoll results, says CM Yediyurappa

On Friday, when asked about the opposition's statement that there would be a drastic change in politics after the bypolls, Yediyurappa said, "Yes, there will be a change. We will win both the constituencies with a huge margin and the Congress will face humiliation."Sira in Tumakuru district, along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) segment in the city, will go for bypolls on November 3.