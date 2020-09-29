Karnataka cabinet reshuffle: Yediyurappa likely to travel to Delhi

BENGALURU : Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to travel to Delhi for his cabinet reshuffle and expansion, sources said.

CT Ravi, who holds the portfolio of Karnataka Tourism and Culture Minister is likely to be dropped from the cabinet, they said.

CT Ravi, who holds the portfolio of Karnataka Tourism and Culture Minister is likely to be dropped from the cabinet, they said.

According to sources, Arvind Limbavali, Umesh Katti, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Sunil Kumar and Halady Srinivas Shetty are likely to get placed in Yediyurappa's cabinet.

On September 27, the Karnataka CM won the trust vote in the state Assembly against the no-confidence motion by the Congress against his government.

The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress was defeated by voice vote on Saturday night after a fierce debate for about six hours.

