Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today announced his decision of stepping down from the CM post.

"It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them," BS Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

The announcement was widely anticipated but Yediyurappa kept everyone guessing till yesterday.

BS Yediyurappa broke down today as he spoke at the two-year anniversary of his government.

Amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka and the exit of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the names of several leaders have been doing the rounds for the key post.

The Panchamasali Lingayat community has been demanding the chief ministerial post for several months.

For the last two weeks, the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister has also increased in BJP. Dalit leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and B Sriramulu are also in the race to become the next chief minister.

Last month, some BJP MLAs had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics