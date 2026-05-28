Karnataka CM buzz intensifies as Siddaramaiah meets DK Shivakumar over breakfast, Governor not in Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot arrived in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning amid heightened political speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka.

Governor Gehlot is heading to Nagda, his hometwon, after arriving in Indore. The development comes amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought time to meet the Governor.

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The Governor left for his hometown on Wednesday night due to a family emergency. Gehlot flew to Mumbai from Bengaluru on Wednesday night, hours after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sought an appointment with him. Gehlot stayed in Mumbai overnight and flew to Indore at 7 am on Thursday morning.

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Change of guard in Karnataka Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended a breakfast meeting called by Siddaramaiah at the CM's residence in Kaveri, Bengaluru, today.

Shivakumar is speculated to replace 77-year-old Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Karnataka Ministers were also present at Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday morning for a 'breakfast meeting' with senior Congress leaders. Among those present were Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil.

The Congress party has asked Siddaramaiah to resign, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday, 27 May. The top leadership of the Congress party met the two leaders separately for hours in the national capital on Tuesday to resolve what was being called a leadership tussle in the state.

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Leadership tussle in Karnataka At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a "promise" his supporters claim was made to him during the 2023 state assembly elections.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government

There has been no official word from Congress on the change of guard in Karnataka despite anticipation

However, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dismissed reports of a leadership transition, stating that discussions in Delhi focused only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that matters discussed with the Congress high command would be addressed on Thursday amid continuing political speculation in the state.

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(With agency inputs)