BENGALURU : Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who tested positive for covid- 19, is in a stable condition, said a statement issued by Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

"Hon CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," the hospital said.

The concern runs deeper as the 77-year old chief minister who has met several people in recent days, including decision makers, cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Over the last one week, Yediyurappa met Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, members of his cabinet and Dr.K.Kasturirangan among others.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the chief minister posted on Twitter late on Sunday.

During last week, the chief minister took part in large events including a programme to mark the completion of one year of his government, foundation laying ceremony of lifesciences park and metro constructions. He also met delegations of ASHA workers and also participated in Kargil Diwas celebrations among other events.

He had remained active throughout the course of the lockdown but has been attending events and other state-sponsored programmes in the last few days.

Yediyurappa also met his son B Y Vijayendra who was recently appointed as the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others have also tested covid- 19 positive.

