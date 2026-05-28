From tending cattle to longest-serving Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah’s political journey explained

Siddaramaiah is set to step down as Karnataka chief minister today, paving the way for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to take over.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to address a press conference in Bengaluru at 3 PM. He will fly to Delhi again after the presser, according to his office.

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Siddaramaiah's resignation could finally bring an end to months of speculation over a leadership change in the Congress government in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day the 77-year-old Congress veteran hosted DK Shivakumar and other cabinet colleugues for a breakfast at his Kaveri residence. Visuals shared by the Congress party from the meeting reflected camaraderie between the leaders, with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar exchanging hugs.

“That day, this day, forever… Unity is our strength! Public service is our eternal commitment!,” a post on X accompanying pictures of the two leaders said.

Siddaramaiah is Karnataka’s longest-serving CM. Siddaramaiah, who is also the only CM after Urs to complete five years, was in the office for 1,829 days in his first term from 13 May 2013 to 15 May 2018.

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In his second term so far, since 20 May 2023, he has completed over three years, 1105 days to be precise on Thursday, 28 May.

Devraj Urs, considered an icon of social justice and land reforms in the state, served as a two-term chief minister, holding office for 2,113 days from 20 March 1972 to 31 December 1977, and for 679 days in his second term from 28 February 1978 to 7 January 1980.

Siddaramaiah is also only the third Chief Minister in Karnataka’s history — after S Nijalingappa and D Devaraj Urs — to complete a full five-year term and return to lead the State for a second, though non-consecutive, tenure which is likely to be truncated soon.

Why is Siddaramaiah resigning? Karnataka’s leadership tussle is rooted in the demand from DK Shivakumar’s camp that he be elevated to the chief minister’s post, in line with what his supporters claim was a “promise” made to him during the 2023 state Assembly elections.

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The leadership tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on 20 November 2025.

Discontinued education in childhood Siddaramaiah was born on 3 August 1948, in Siddaramana Hundi of Varuna Hobli in Mysore district. He comes from a humble farming background. The lawyer-turned-politician belongs to the Kuruba community, traditionally associated with shepherding.

“I was forced to discontinue my education for some time due to difficult circumstances at home, and because of this, I was asked to tend the cattle. But the teachers of my village school recognised my interest towards studies, which helped me to directly get admitted to IV standard,” the veteran Congress leader wrote in 'The Journey of My Life' on the Karnataka government website.

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After primary and secondary education in my native village, Siddaramaiah went to Mysore for college. He studied science and law and earned a BSc degree and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Mysore.

“My father wanted me to become a doctor, but I chose a different path. However, destiny had other plans,” he writes.

Began political journey in the 1980s Siddaramaiah began his political journey in the 1980s. He was first elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1983. Over the years, he worked with different political parties, including Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular), before joining the Congress in 2006.

Mobilising AHINDA “Within the Congress, he consolidated his position by mobilising a broad social coalition of Dalits, backward castes and minorities — popularly known in Karnataka politics by the acronym AHINDA. This strategy sought to dismantle the political dominance of the State’s two influential communities, the Vokkaligas and Lingayats,” reads a profile on Siddaramaiah in the Hindu.

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Apart from being the chief minister, Siddaramaiah held several important ministerial positions in the Karnataka government, including Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

In 2013, he led the Congress to a major victory in the state elections and became the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He was the first CM in 40 years to complete a full 5-year term (2013–2018).

Ten years later, Siddaramaiah returned as Chief Minister again in May 2023 after the Congress party won the Karnataka assembly elections.

A central figure in Karnataka politics since the mid-1980s, Siddaramaiah is known for having navigated the state’s complex political landscape through carefully crafted social alliances and a governance model centred on welfare and inclusivity.

State politics aside, Siddaramaiah lost both Lok Sabha elections he contested — from Mysuru in 1980 and Koppal in 1991.

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About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.